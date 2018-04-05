× Former Schuylkill County police chief found guilty of lying on firearms application

POTTSVILLE, Schuylkill County — A former Schuylkill County police chief who stirred up controversy with a profanity-laced YouTube video depicting him firing automatic rifles in 2013 has been found guilty of lying on a firearms application, according to WNEP-TV.

Mark Kessler, the former chief of police of Gilberton, received national attention for the video. He was eventually removed from his job, and Gilberton disbanded its entire police force.

He now faces a year in jail after a Schuylkill County jury found him guilty of lying on his firearms application. Kessler checked “No” in response to a question on the form asking if he’d been charged with a crime. At the time, Kessler was charged with terroristic threats, prosecutors said at his trial.

Kessler faces up to a year in jail for the offense.