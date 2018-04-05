Dash cam records lightning striking vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A driver captured video of lightning striking a car during Tuesday night's storms in Northeast Ohio.

Andy Graham said he was driving on I-90 on his way from Lakewood to Mentor when he witnessed it. His dash cam caught the moment it happened.

"Oh my God, I just saw a car get hit by lightning," a man can be heard saying. "Holy ... I could smell it!"

You can see the strike and hear the boom.

(Note: If you are wondering about the date at the bottom of the video, Andy says he never sets the date on the dash cam.)