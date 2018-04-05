Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PETERSBURG, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Just Between Friends consignment event returns to Lancaster County for the next 3 days.

The semi-annual event gives local families the opportunity to de-clutter and earn some cash and also save money on items for their kids.

Organizers say consignors earn up to 70 percent on the items that they sell and people who decide to shop can save up to 90 percent on clothes, toys, books and other items.

The event runs April 5-7 at the former Lanco Fieldhouse in East Petersburg. You can check out the event April 5th and 6th from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.