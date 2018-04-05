Lancaster County man convicted of sexually abusing pre-teen girl

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted 49-year-old Pequea Township man Wednesday on charges that he sexually abused a pre-teen girl in 2015 and 2016.

William Bonny Smith was found guilty of seven felonies in relation to the crimes, which occurred in his home on Willow Street Pike North.

The victim was eight years old when the abuse began, according to testimony in the three-day trial. The victim deliberated for about an hour before rendering its verdict.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, who presided over the trial, will order sentence after a background check is completed in a couple months.

Smith is at Lancaster County on $500,000 bail.

He was convicted of attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, indecent assault of a child (three counts), unlawful contact with a child, and corruption of minors.