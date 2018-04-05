× Lititz man facing charges after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly striking a woman’s vehicle after running a red light and fleeing the scene.

Brian Miller, 45, is facing accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property among other traffic violations.

On March 18 around 6:30 p.m., police investigated a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Rothsville Road and Main Street in Ephrata Township.

An investigation revealed that Miller had struck a vehicle after running a red traffic light. Miller proceeded to flee the scene and abandoned his vehicle approximately a mile west of the crash.

Now, he will face charges.