PennDOT to repair, pave 1-mile section of U.S. 15 in Upper Allen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Sunday night, April 15, its contractor is scheduled to begin work on a project to repair and resurface a one-mile section of U.S. 15 in Upper Allen Township from just north of the Lisburn Road interchange to south of the I-76, Pa. Turnpike interchange, including the on and off ramps within the Route 114 interchange for Bowmansdale.

The $3,090,015 contract was awarded to H&K Group, Inc., of Skippack, Montgomery County, and includes accelerated concrete patching and spall repairs, drainage work, removal of the thin layer of Novachip surface and replacement with a 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, guiderail replacement, and new signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2018.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor has agreed not to restrict travel lanes or ramps on weekdays between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM, therefore most of the roadwork will take place at night or on six permitted weekends. Motorists may encounter shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel in each direction as crews conduct nighttime concrete repairs and drainage work in advance of milling and paving this summer.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 15, locally known as the Blue-Gray Highway, average 21,750 and 26,000 vehicles traveled daily respectively. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras, 99 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT