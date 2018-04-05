× Pennsylvania Utility Commission will investigate a proposed rate hike by Columbia Gas

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to investigate a proposed rate increase by Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc. for its natural gas service, the Commission announced in a press release.

The proposal, filed on March 16, would increase Columbia Gas’ annual revenues by 8.16 percent, or $46.9 million. The average total monthly bill for typical residential customers using 70 therms of gas per month would increase from $91.63 to $99.88 per month, an increase of nine percent.

Columbia Gas also proposes to increase the current monthly residential customer charge from $16.75 to $18.25.

The proposed rate increase is suspended for up to seven months from the time the rate would have otherwise become effective (May 15, 2018), and will be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision.

More information on the ratemaking process is available on the Commission’s website.

Columbia Gas provides natural gas service to about 426,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in portions of 26 counties in western, northwestern, central and southern Pennsylvania.

A final decision by the Commission must be made by Dec. 15, 2018.