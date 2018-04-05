× Pro wrestler ‘Luscious’ Johnny Valiant killed in pedestrian accident near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — “Luscious” Johnny Valiant, a WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler, died Wednesday morning when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck near Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

Valiant, whose real name is Thomas Sullivan, was 71.

According to a post on Yahoo Sports, Valiant ran across a busy road and was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Valiant made his pro wrestling debut in 1969 in the Detroit area. He competed in multiple wrestling territories across North America over the next two decades.

His peak fame came as a member of the former World Wrestling Federation in the 1970s, when he teamed with his “brothers,” “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant and “Gentleman” Jerry Valiant, to win tag team belts in 1974 and 1979.

He later served as a manager and TV commentator in the American Wrestling Association and the WWF. Among the stars he managed were the tag teams of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Brutus Beefcake, Demolition, and singles wrestler Dino Bravo.

Valiant was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, along with “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant, in 1996.