Reading High grad Lonnie Walker IV to enter 2018 NBA Draft

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading High School graduate is set to take his talents from South Beach to the NBA.

Lonnie Walker IV, 19, announced via Twitter that he will be leaving the University of Miami after one season to enter the 2018 NBA Draft:

Just a kid from Reading 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fsJ2PGcdSB — Bruce Lee 🤘🏾 (@lonniewalker_4) April 4, 2018

In the post, Walker IV says he’s “just a kid from Reading.”

He also added that he will be hiring an agent, making him ineligible to return to play college ball next season.

During his one season with the Hurricanes, Walker IV averaged 11.5 points, 1.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 32 games.

The team was bounced in its first NCAA Tournament game, losing to Loyola-Chicago in the final seconds, 64-62.

Even prior to his season at Miami, Walker IV has been widely expected to be selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, with multiple pundits and outlets projecting him to go in the teens.