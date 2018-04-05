× School students report suspicious vehicle in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Two Central Dauphin school students reported a suspicious vehicle to Lower Paxton Township police Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was parked on the 4800 block of Londonderry Road at 3:15 p.m. when the students walked past. As they passed the vehicle, the occupant yelled something at the students.

The vehicle was a dark blue SUV, police say. The occupant is described as a black male, 40-50 years old, with a thin beard and a black hat.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 657-5656.