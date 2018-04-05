Spotted: “Shameless” star William H. Macy working out at a Lancaster County Crossfit studio

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Actor William H. Macy is back in Lancaster County — and it looks like he’s in very good shape.

The star of the Showtime TV series “Shameless” was spotted Wednesday working out at Crossfit Ephrata, according to a post on the studio’s Facebook page. A video shows him effortlessly scaling a rope from the floor to the ceiling while an onlooker shouts encouragement.

LancasterOnline reported in a Facebook post that Macy has been popping up on other social media accounts around Lancaster County. He’s been seen attending a Lancaster County church and having a bite to eat at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata.

Macy was last seen in Lancaster County in 2014, when he was in the area visiting family, according to a post at the time on LancasterOnline. On that occasion, he was seen posing for photos with fans at an Ephrata Walmart.

The 68-year-old actor has had numerous memorable movie and television roles over the years, including used car salesman and criminal conspiracy member Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 Coen Brothers film “Fargo” — a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He has also appeared in movies like “Mystery Men” and “Wild Hogs.”

Macy also had recurring roles in TV series like “ER” and”Sports Night” — where he acted alongside his wife, Felicity Huffman.