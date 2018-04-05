Spring is in full bloom during April in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The cold temperatures can't keep spring from coming in Hershey!

Springtime in the Park at Hersheypark is in full swing, with two weekends left for the event.

You can purchase one-price admission that includes access to more than 50 of the park's rides and attractions on April 7-8 and April 14-18.

If you're looking to relax, MeltSpa by Hershey has two seasonal offerings.

The first is the Chocolate Mandarin Collection, which available through May 31, while the Pear & Almond Fruit Fusion Facial is available for a limited time only.

There are a number of shows coming to Hershey this month, with The King and I currently at Hershey Theatre through April 8.

Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big will be at GIANT Center through April 8.

Wild Kratts Live! will hit Hershey Theatre on April 13, and Brit Floyd will take the stage on April 19.

Stars on Ice 2018 Tour will be at the GIANT Center on April 20, with X Barks the Spot in Paw Patrol Live! at Hershey Theatre from April 20-22 to close out the month.

If you want to catch the end of the Hershey Bears' season, you can see the team on April 14 & 15, when the team faces the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins respectively.

Finally, if you're thinking about turning time at Hershey into a career, there are a few job fairs being held this month.

The Hersheypark Camping Resort Job Fair will be held on April 7 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you're interested in working at Hersheypark, that job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the GIANT Center.

To end the month, the Culinary and Dishwashing Job Fair will be held on April 24, 3-7 p.m.

Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on April in Hershey.