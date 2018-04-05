State Police investigate burglary of Lebanon County church

BETHEL TWP., Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the burglary of a church in Lebanon County.

The incident occurred between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 9:15 a.m Thursday at Zoar Lutheran Church, located in the 500 block of Freeport Road.

Police say the suspects entered the church by breaking a window. The individuals then broke into an office door located within the building before exiting.

That’s when the suspects spray painted the word “HELL” and what appears to be a cross on a propane tank attached to the building, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Vinitski at PSP – Jonestown at 717-865-2194.