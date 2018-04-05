Tractor trailer crash caused delays on Route 283 Thursday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor trailer crash on westbound Route 283 caused delays Thursday morning.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in Londonderry Township, about a mile before the Hummelstown Exit.
At the time of the incident, the westbound lanes were divided with a median due to heavy construction. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the tractor trailer lost control, struck the median and continued over a concrete barrier.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police add.
This story has been updated from its previous version.
40.178959 -76.699017