Tractor trailer crash caused delays on Route 283 Thursday morning

Posted 7:18 AM, April 5, 2018, by and , Updated at 02:30PM, April 5, 2018

Photo Credit: Nicholas Wert

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor trailer crash on westbound Route 283 caused delays Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in Londonderry Township, about a mile before the Hummelstown Exit.

At the time of the incident, the westbound lanes were divided with a median due to heavy construction. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the tractor trailer lost control, struck the median and continued over a concrete barrier.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police add.

This story has been updated from its previous version. 

 