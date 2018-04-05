× Tractor trailer crash caused delays on Route 283 Thursday morning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor trailer crash on westbound Route 283 caused delays Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in Londonderry Township, about a mile before the Hummelstown Exit.

At the time of the incident, the westbound lanes were divided with a median due to heavy construction. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the tractor trailer lost control, struck the median and continued over a concrete barrier.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police add.

This tractor trailer crash is still jamming up the local lane on the WB stretch of PA 283.https://t.co/L10pcQex2W — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 5, 2018

