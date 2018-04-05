× Villanova parade to hit Philadelphia at 11 a.m. on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA– Another championship parade is hitting the streets of Philadelphia today.

The Villanova Wildcats will take to the streets to celebrate their second NCAA Men’s Basketball championship in the past three years.

The team defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 79-62 in front of 67,831 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

It was the third title in program history.

According to FOX29 Philadelphia, the parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Market and 20th Streets.

The parade will proceed eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street, southbound on 15th Street to South Penn Square, eastbound on South Penn Square, and onto South Penn Square west of Broad Street. The parade ends at City Hall.

Once at City Hall, a pep rally will take place at Dilworth Park. The City estimates the rally will begin around 11:45 a.m. and wrap up around 12:30 p.m.

Of course, this is not the only big event going on in Philadelphia today, as the Phillies will host the Miami Marlins in their home opener at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. That game will kick off at 3:05 p.m., with pre-game ceremonies kicking off about an hour before that.

Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson will throw out a first pitch before that game.