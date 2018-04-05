× York teens arrested for suspected home invasion, police say

YORK — Police have arrested two York teenagers accused of participating in a home invasion Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents.

Rashu Kenny Powell, 18, of the 700 block of Susquehanna Avenue, and Kadeem Uray Foreman, 17, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, were taken into custody shortly after the alleged incident occurred.

Both are charged with one count each of burglary and robbery. Foreman is also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, while Powell is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

When Powell was arrested, police say, a stolen handgun was found near him. Police say they believe it was used in the home invasion.

Foreman was found hiding the third floor of a building nearby, according to court documents.

Both were in York County Prison on $100,000 bail as of Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.

Police say the alleged home invasion occurred at 3:40 p.m. on the 500 block of South Pershing Avenue. According to police, Powell and Foreman knocked on the door and asked for another resident of the home, saying he owed them money, according to charging documents.

When they were told the man wasn’t there, the suspects allegedly forced their way inside and searched the house. Another resident of the home startled the suspects during their search, and they ran from the home, documents say.

Charging documents do not indicate whether the suspects took any money.

One of the investigating officers remembered Powell from a shots fired call he investigated on March 29, according to charging documents. He drove to Powell’s home to look for him.

Police say the officer spotted Powell and another male, who ran away. They split up at Susquehanna and East Denver Avenues, according to police. Powell ran into a back yard on the 700 block of South Pine Street and hid behind a garage, stepping out when an officer approached, according to charging documents.

As police searched the area nearby, they recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, police say. The gun was hidden under a nearby pool liner, where Powell was seen just before his arrest, according to police.

The gun was reported stolen from a West York resident, according to police.

The victims of the home invasion identified Powell as one of the men involved, police say.

Foreman was found on the third floor of a nearby building and was taken into custody, according to police.