York woman dies after wrong-way crash on I-695 in Maryland

MARYLAND– A York woman was one of two people that died in a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning.

Jorene Long, 88, is believed to have driven the wrong way on the inner loop of Interstate 695 at Interstate 795 in Baltimore County and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle Long struck also died in the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police received a call just before 2:00 a.m. on April 5 reporting a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 695. It was only moments later that police received another call reporting a crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 at Liberty Road.

It is unknown where Long entered the inner loop of Interstate 695 in the wrong direction.

Police learned from Long’s family that she had left her residence yesterday to run an errand, but was reported missing when she did not return home last night.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is conducting a detailed crash reconstruction as the investigation is ongoing.