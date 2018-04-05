× York woman facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, fleeing police while DUI

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing police while intoxicated.

Toni Anthony, 37, is facing DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude police among other related charges for the incident.

On March 29 around 8:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. George St. in York for a reported vehicle theft.

Upon arrival, police came into contact with the victim, who said that she had went out to her vehicle, a 1998 Blue Honda Accord, that was parked on E. Maple St. around 7:30 a.m.

The victim said that she had started the vehicle and left the keys in the ignition with the vehicle running before coming back outside two minutes later to find that the vehicle was gone.

While speaking with the victim, police received a call that another officer was following the stolen vehicle on E. Philadelphia St.

Police continued to follow the Accord onto N. Tremont St. traveling westbound before additional vehicles caught up to the car as it turned left onto Grant St. from W. Philadelphia Ave.

Police activated their lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Anthony, proceeded around a police blockade before striking into a clothing donation bin on the sidewalk and continuing onto W. Market St.

Police pursued the vehicle onto W. Market St., where Anthony ran a red light and crossed over onto Hartley St. and accelerated through West St.

Anthony ran another red light at the intersection of W. Market St. and N. Belvidere Ave. before striking a Dodge Caravan that was attempting to turn left onto W. Market St.

The crash caused the Caravan to strike two additional vehicles, ending the pursuit.

Anthony admitted to police that she had stole the vehicle and ingested alcoholic beverages prior to driving it.

A passenger in Anthony’s vehicle was injured in the crash, and told police that he was unaware that the vehicle was stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, the passenger claimed that Anthony told him to “buckle up because I’m not stopping.”

Now, she will face charges.