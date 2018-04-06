× 17-year-old stabbed on Thursday evening in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old was stabbed in Lancaster City.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the midsection in the 100 block of Old Dorwart Street around 8:45 p.m. on April 5.

The victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that they are talking to witnesses of the crime as they investigate.