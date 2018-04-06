19-year-old man faces gun, drug charges following reported domestic incident

YORK COUNTY — A 19-year-old man who police say possessed a handgun and drugs as they responded to a domestic incident in New Cumberland was arrested Thursday.

Fairview Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Ramsay Place around 3:38 p.m for a report of a subject threatening another person with a gun. Upon arrival, police located Terron Doswell — of that same address — outside of the home.

Doswell was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, Percocet, a large quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Doswell is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possess of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, corruption of minors and disorderly conduct.

He was remanded to York County Prison after being denied bail.