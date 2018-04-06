× 22nd annual Sporting Clays event to benefit Penn State Children’s Hospital

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The 22nd annual Sporting Clays event benefitting Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Children’s Hospital will be held on Saturday, April 7, from to 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine at Hummelstwon Field & Stream in the 900 block of Stoverdale Road.

In this challenging and unique event, participants make their way through a course and take aim at a variety of clay targets that duplicate the flight path of game birds. A $20 contribution will be collected for one round of 50 targets.

The parents of 8-year-old Taylor Oesterling of Marysville, a patient treated at the Children’s Hospital, will speak at 10 a.m. about their experience with Children’s Miracle Network. Taylor was born with kidney failure and a heart issue. He also needed a ventilator and was fed via a g-tube until he was three. He has had 27 surgeries including a life-saving kidney transplant from his mother. Today, Taylor has regular check-ups and is doing well. He’s obsessed with spiders and loves outdoor activities like fishing and hunting with his dad. When he grows up, he wants to be a surgeon to help kids like him.

The Sporting Clays event is organized by Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center’s Facilities Department and friends of the Medical Center. Over the past 21 years, the event has raised more than $1.1 million for pediatric services, life-saving equipment, research initiatives and educational resources at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

For more information and to donate online, visit CMNHershey.org/event/sportingclays18

SOURCE: Children’s Miracle Network