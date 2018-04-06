A few early flurries, then staying mostly cloudy, and chilly Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Weak cold front sags south through the area bringing a few light rain showers during the late evening hours. Temperatures fall out of the 50s into the 40s. Overnight, a few rain and snow showers are possible, otherwise, it’s mainly cloudy. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We still look to dodge a bullet for Saturday. A few flurries along the state line is possible. For the rest of the area, skies are mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures are quite chilly in the lower and middle 40s. We continue very chilly into Sunday despite more sunshine. Morning lows are in the 20s and with mostly sunny skies, afternoon readings climb to the lower and middle 40s. The breeze picks up too.

NEXT WEEK

Clouds return along with a threat for a snow/mix initially, then a few rain showers. The gray skies keep temperatures chilly in the lower 40s. Somewhat milder air moves in for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. However, there is a chance for showers. Sunshine and drier weather returns midweek with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday. It’s even milder Thursday near 60. The next system approaches with showers late in the day towards evening. Morning showers possible Friday, however, much of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you "Weather Smart" 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist