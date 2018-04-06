× Bon-Ton could close Wisconsin store locations, corporate office in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., which has a corporate office in York, has notified Wisconsin officials that it could close all 12 store locations in the state plus its corporate office in Milwaukee, FOX6 News reports.

The notice comes a week after Bon-Ton announced that it is in active discussion with parties to acquire the company in a Bankruptcy-Court supervised sale process, according to press release. An auction pursuant to section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code is expected to be conducted on April 9. Following that, a court hearing will take place to approve a sale on April 13, the release adds.

Two months ago, Bon-Ton announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Bon-Ton issued this statement on the matter:

“We are required to provide notification under certain state and federal laws of potential job losses even as we work diligently to complete a sale of the Company as a going concern. Bon-Ton is in active discussions with an investor group to acquire the Company in a court-supervised sale process. We are encouraged by the interest in Bon-Ton and we hope that jobs will be preserved through a sale process. We remain committed to pursuing the best path forward for the Company and its stakeholders, including Bon-Ton associates.”

There’s no word on how Bon-Ton’s potential closure in Wisconsin could impact corporate offices in York and/or in Dayton, Ohio.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that Bon-Ton will be closing its store. The statement from the company says it could close its store.