Bon-Ton to close Wisconsin store locations, corporate office in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., which has a corporate office in York, has notified Wisconsin officials that it will be closing all 12 store locations in the state plus its corporate office in Milwaukee, FOX6 News reports.

The notice comes a week after Bon-Ton announced that it is in active discussion with parties to acquire the company in a Bankruptcy-Court supervised sale process, according to press release. An auction pursuant to section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code is expected to be conducted on April 9. Following that, a court hearing will take place to approve a sale on April 13, the release adds.

Two months ago, Bon-Ton announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

There’s no word on how Bon-Ton’s latest decision will affect corporate offices in York and/or in Dayton, Ohio.