× Crews respond to two-alarm barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire.

Around 10:00 a.m., crews responded to the scene of S. Colebrook Road and Landisville Road in East Hempfield Township for a two-alarm barn fire.

There was farm equipment and a fuel tank inside the barn at the time of the blaze.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered but there was extensive damage to the barn.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.