Former 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider will jump the General Lee during his birthday bash

To quote Hazzard County Sheriff Roscoe P. Coletrain: “Oh, them Dukes!”

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider says he plans to celebrate his 58th birthday Saturday in style by jumping a replica of the General Lee — the 1969 Dodge Charger he famously drove while portraying Bo Duke on the popular 1980s TV series — over a small creek on his property.

The stunt is part of Bo’s Extravaganza, a two-day birthday bash held in Holden, Louisiana on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature country musicians, autograph sessions with Schneider and his “Dukes” co-star, Tom Wopat, a giant BBQ meal, bonfires, a parade of show cars and more.

Everything leads up to the main event Sunday afternoon, when Schneider will re-create one of the stunts from his heyday with “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

With NASCAR driver Carl Edwards standing in as one of Hazzard County’s inept law enforcement agents, Schneider will drive a custom-built replica of the Dukes’ famous ride, the General Lee, jumping the iconic orange sports car off a ramp to a (hopefully) safe landing on the other side of a small creek.

Schneider explains the whole thing in his YouTube video (skip ahead to about 2:00 to see the General in all its glory):