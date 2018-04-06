× Man accused of exposing himself to candy store employee in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — A Chambersburg man is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after exposing himself to a female candy store employee earlier this week, according to Chambersburg police.

Damon Holloway, 24, had been kicked out of the Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce office for attempting to expose himself moments before committing the offense at the candy store, police say.

According to police, Holloway entered the Chamber of Commerce to use the bathroom. While inside, he told a female employee he “felt the need to get his genitals out in the air,” the police account states.

The employee forced Holloway to leave the building. He then proceeded to the Olympia Candy Kitchen at 43 S. Main St., across the street and down the block from the Chamber of Commerce building, where he attempted to make a purchase, police say. As he walked to the counter, Holloway exposed his genitals to a female employee working there, according to police.

Officers located Holloway and arrested him moments later, the police report says.