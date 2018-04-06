× Maryland man facing charges for attempting to flee police, possession of methamphetamine in Quarryville Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland man is facing charges after attempting to flee police and being found in possession of methamphetamine in Quarryville Borough.

Jacob Dalton, 20, of Elkton, Maryland, is facing fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On April 4 around 7:30 p.m., police were monitoring traffic at the intersection of W. State St. and W. 4th St. in Quarryville Borough when they saw a silver Honda Civic traveling with no inspection or emissions sticker in the windshield.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights, but the driver of the Civic, later identified as Dalton, proceeded to pill into a car wash parking lot and accelerate through one of the wash bays.

Then, Dalton drove back out onto W. State Street before entering the parking lot of Goods store and exiting the other side of the parking lot onto W. 4th St.

Dalton allegedly passed a vehicle while traveling through a red light at the intersection of W. 4th St. and Church St.

Dalton proceeded onto Route 372 without stopping at a stop sign, and fled east at speeds in excess of 110 MPH.

Finally, Dalton’s vehicle exited the roadway and crashed in a field, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

A passenger in Dalton’s vehicle had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Dalton told police that he fled because his driver’s license was suspended.

However, a search of the vehicle also revealed a plastic baggie of methamphetamine in a cigarette pack.

Now, Dalton will be facing charges.