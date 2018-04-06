Milder Friday with a few showers, snow Saturday barely stays to the south

MILDER END TO THE WEEK: A warm front lifts north this morning, and it brings the chance for a few rain and snow showers to the region. It should not cause troubles, but there could be an isolated dusting in a couple spots along the northern-most half of the area, mainly on the grassy areas. This is not a widespread concern at all for the region. Milder air slips in fast as the warm front lifts north of the region. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees! As the front dangles nearby, there’s plenty of clouds mixed with some breaks of sun. A few light showers are still possible through the rest of the day and into the evening. Winds are still a bit breezy too. The overnight period brings a few rain and snow showers, but overall conditions look quiet. Lows fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The Saturday forecast is looking much clearer! There’s strong indication that a system to the south stays far enough south not to bring much worry to the region Saturday morning. Worst case scenario is a few flurries or a couple snow showers near the Mason-Dixon line if the system wiggles a bit back north in the next 24 hours. Either way, it does look like most miss impacts. Skies are partly sunny, with more sunshine to the north. Temperatures are chilly again, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday looks dry, breezy, and partly sunny. Temperatures are a bit higher in the 40s, but this is still quite chilly.

NEXT WEEK: Monday we’re watching yet another system. It’s brings the chance for a snow/mix transition to rain through the day. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Stay tuned! Tuesday is not as chilly, and there’s the chance for some showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday is dry with sunshine. Temperatures are still on the cool side, with readings near 50 degrees. Thursday is even milder. There’s the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!