Penn Township police chief James Laughlin retiring today after 35 years of service

HANOVER — The Penn Township Police Department is saying goodbye to Chief James W. Laughlin, who is retiring today after serving the township for more than 35 years, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“It was because of Chief Laughlin’s professionalism and determination that the Penn Township Police Department first became an accredited agency with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police, a distinction the department maintains to this day,” the post reads. “Join the officers and staff of Penn Township in wishing Chief Laughlin the very best as he enjoys his retirement.”