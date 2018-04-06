× Police issue Route 283 Construction Zone enforcement warning in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Police in Harrisburg are issuing an enforcement warning to drivers after investigating 15 crashes since the Route 283 Construction Project in Dauphin County began on the evening of Monday, March 26.

State Police wish to remind drivers who travel on Route 283 to slow down and properly obey all posted work zone signs in order to promote safety for both the drivers and road workers.

State Troopers will have an increased presence in the 283 Construction Zone and will be targeting aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, and those who speed through the zone.

Police also wish to remind drivers that fines are doubled in a work zone.