Steelers sign defensive back Nat Berhe, receiver Justin Hunter

PITTSBURGH- The Steelers have continued to add depth to their team with just weeks before the 2018 NFL Draft.

The team announced that it has resigned WR Justin Hunter and added S Nat Berhe, a special teams player.

Hunter, 26, suited up in 11 games for Pittsburgh last season, but only made four catches for 23 yards and a score. He will serve as depth to WRs Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant.

Berhe, 26, played in 15 games for the New York Giants in 2017, completing the third-year of his career with the team that signed him in 2014.

Berhe has been primarily used on special teams throughout his career, and will be a depth option for the team’s defensive backfield.