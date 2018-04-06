× Suspect in March 24 shooting at Harrisburg bar surrenders to police

HARRISBURG — UPDATE: Corey Lewis, 38, surrendered to Harrisburg Police around 2 p.m. without incident.

Previously: Police have identified the suspect in a March 24 shooting that injured a man at a Harrisburg bar.

Harrisburg police have issued an arrest warrant for Corey Lewis, 38, in connection to the shooting at the Jazzland Bar on the 1900 block of Walnut Street at 12:53 a.m. Officers responding to a shots fired report were flagged down by patrons of the bar, who directed them to a male found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Hershey Hospital, where he was taken for immediate surgery.

Police did not provide an update to the victim’s condition.

Lewis was identified as a suspect after a police investigation. He remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case is asked to contact Harrisburg police at (717) 558-6900 or through Crime Watch.

Corey Lewis has been identified as the shooter in the incident at the Jazzland Bar, which occurred on March 24, 2018. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through Crime Watch.