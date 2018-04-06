× Williamstown woman accused of child abuse held over for trial

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 30-year-old Williamstown woman accused of trying to use makeup to conceal the physical injuries she’s suspected of inflicting on a six-year-old boy in February will stand trial, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Magisterial Distirct Judge Rebecca Margerum held all charges against Kimberly Bloom, aka Kimberly Fisher, for trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday. Bloom is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a child abuse investigation and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to testimony, investigators from Children and Youth Services were called to Williams Valley Elementary School on Feb. 15 to investigate the report of a child suffering from significant bruising and swelling to his face. The child had been sent to school with makeup to cover the injuries. The victim told investigators that Bloom had held him down and struck him repeatedly in the head on Feb. 12.

Bloom allegedly kept the child home from school on Feb. 13 and 14 in an attempt to hide the injuries.

A medical examination of the child revealed extensive bruising to the child’s eyes, forehead, and cheeks, along with lacerations to the inside of his mouth that impaired his ability to eat.

Bloom remains free pending trial after posting $25,000 monetary bail.