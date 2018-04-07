× Annville man accused of throwing sex toy, TV at woman

SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — An Annville man was arrested for a domestic dispute incident where he is allegedly threw a sex toy and a TV at a woman.

Police were called to the 4th Ave in South Annville Township around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an assault with bodily injury.

The victim told police on scene Joseph Wolfe, 37, threw a sex toy that hit her in the head and a TV that hit her in the shins. Officers say she did have bruises on her forehead and shins.

She also said that Wolfe had been using methamphetamine.

A small amount of suspected meth was found at Wolfe’s house.

Joseph Wolfe is facing charges of simple assault, harassment, and drug possession.