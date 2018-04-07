Crews rescue woman from Annville Township well

ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — It took crews about an hour to rescue a woman who fell down a 30-foot well this morning in Annville Township, Lebanon County.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Lancaster and West Queen Street around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a woman trapped in a well.

A neighbor says that the woman fell into the well while she and her husband were walking their dog.

Officials say the well was roughly 3-feet by 3-feet and 30-feet deep.

Crews were able to free the woman in about one-hour. She was air-lifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The well sits on the property of a house that dates back to the late 1790’s.

The township is working to fill the well, and the intersection will remain closed until that’s completed.