FDNY: Fire at Trump Tower injures one person

NEW YORK CITY– One person was seriously injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the 50th floor of the tower, located on Fifth Avenue in New York, department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

The person injured is a resident of the apartment where the fire occurred, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a news conference.

No members of the Trump family were at the tower during the fire. President Donald Trump tweeted the fire was out and “very confined” in the “well built building” and congratulated the firefighters.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

However, while contained, the fire was not under control, according to CNN affiliate WABC-TV. The station reported that three firefighters also had minor injuries and that there were no evacuations of the Trump Tower.