Penn State Harrisburg holds 2nd Annual Rec Fest

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Penn State Harrisburg held its second annual 'Rec Fest' on Saturday. The event features opportunities for people with disabilities to take part in a number of adaptive sports, recreation and exercise.

Some of the activities featured at the event included kayaking, scuba diving, rugby and football. Event organizers say the festival is geared toward increasing awareness of community resources. It also helps individuals strengthen their self-determination, which event attendees say is very important.

Mark Frahn, a participant, says to not let the words of others dictate what you want to do. He says if you want to do it, then do it, there's nothing stopping you.

Saturday's event also featured dance performances, and provided resources for school, work and play.