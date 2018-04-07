Staying cool to finish the weekend before a late week warm-up

Posted 4:13 PM, April 7, 2018, by

Breezy at times again for Sunday with gusts up to 25MPH likely.

ANOTHER COLD ONE: Winds stay blustery out of the northwest at 10-15MPH for Sunday, but with more sunshine. Highs reach the low-to-mid 40s after a morning low in the mid-20s.

PRECIP CHANCES: A very low chance of a wintry mix remains in the forecast for midday Monday. Temperatures start in the upper-20s with highs in the mid-40s. We see more cloud cover to start the work week, with lighter winds. More rain chances move into the forecast, though low, for Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures warm by the end of the week.

TEMPS SLOWLY WARM: After another high in the 40s Tuesday. temperatures rise to the low-50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We then jump into the low-60s Thursday through Saturday with a bit more sunshine on Friday before clouds come back next Saturday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long