Camp Hill Challenger Baseball team begins 2018 season

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Baseball diamonds are seeing some action once again in Central Pennsylvania.

In Cumberland County it was opening day for the Camp Hill Challenger Baseball League. It's the largest league in the region for children with physical and intellectual differences. The league is comprised of eight teams, and more than 90 boys and girls from Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York counties.

Players wasted no time Sunday getting in on the action. They played two-inning games on the fields of Fiala Field Baseball Complex. Each player was recognized, and even the Harrisburg Senators' mascot 'The Rascal' turned out to meet the players.

This is the 20th season for the league. For more information you can visit their website , Facebook page or follow them on Twitter, their handle, @ch_challenger.