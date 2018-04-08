× Child playing with lighter causes fire that displaced 14 people

YORK, Pa — Fourteen residents are displaced after a duplex fire in York city on Sunday.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Wallace Street in York around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a house fire.

York City fire department says the fire started in the third floor of 698 Wallace Street, where crews were able to contain it.

A child playing with a lighter started the blaze.

Nobody was injured and the Red Cross was called in to assist a total of 14 people. Four adults and six children from 698 Wallace Street and two adults and two kids from 696 Wallace Street.

Damage is estimated to $75,000.