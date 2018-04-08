× Columbia woman charged after assaulting woman while driving

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Columbia woman is facing charges after police say she fought with the driver while 3 children were sitting in the back seat.

Columbia Borough Police say on April 5, they responded to the 600 block of Lancaster Ave for a domestic dispute.

Through investigation, officials learned that Heather Lynn Schaeffer, 30, of Columbia, was a passenger of a vehicle grabbed the steering wheel of the moving car, steering it into oncoming traffic. All while three children were inside the vehicle.

When the driver tried to regain control, Schaeffer grabbed her by her hair and neck, and started punching her in the face.

When police arrested Schaeffer, she tried to kick an officer, and spit in another officers face while being put in a cruiser.

Heather Schaeffer is charged with simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, aggravated harassment, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and three county of endangering the welfare of children.

She was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.