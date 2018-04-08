Keeping warm with annual Central PA Soup cook-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- People in Harrisburg warmed up from today's chilly temperatures with bowls of soup, while helping a good cause.

The annual Central PA Soup Cook-off was held at Appalachian Brewing Company in Harrisburg. Contests were held for both amateur and professional cooks. The event raised money for the Scleroderma Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, which helps people battling the autoimmune rheumatic disease in our area, as well, as New Jersey and Delaware.

This is the fifth year for the fundraiser. Raffles and live music were all part of the event too.

Here are the winners for this year's event:

Professional:

1) Revival Social Club- Cauliflower Bisque

2) Appalachian Brewing Company - Harrisburg- Italian Wedding Soup

3) Karns Foods- Smoky Pink Shrimp Bisque

People's Choice: Karns Foods- Smoky Pink Shrimp Bisque Amateur:

1) Christine Johnson- Chris’ Special

2) Doris Deardorff- Hog Maw Soup w/Cracklin’

3) Abe Hitz- Cider Cheese Soup I’m Homemade Pretzel Bowl People's Choice:

Kathy Nikolaus- Sassy Raspberry Chipotle

For more information about Scleroderma Foundation you can visit their website.