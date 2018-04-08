× Police pursuit reaches speeds of 90 mph

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Dillsburg woman is in jail after she lead police on a pursuit reaching speeds of 90 mph early Saturday morning .

State Police say they tried to pull over a Dodge Stratus driven by Dawn Rotharmel, 24, in the area of Idaville-York Springs Road and Carlisle Road around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Rotharmel fled the scene, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

The pursuit lasted 20 minutes, and ended in the 300 block of Cherry Hill Road in Gardners.

Rotharmel is charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended license and numerous traffic offenses.

She was taken to Adams County Prison.