× State Police investigating homicide in Mifflin County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a weekend homicide in Mifflin County.

Troopers say the body of 23-year-old Kord Aurand, of McVeytown, was found around 3:00 A.M. Saturday along the 400-block of Old State Road 22 in Wayne Township.

They say Aurand died from a gunshot wound. As of now, there is no information regarding a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Police Lewistown Barracks at 717-320-1010.