Winter precip chance early this week before a potential big warm-up

PRECIP CHANCES: Clouds continue to fill-in for Monday. Highs reach the mid-40s. Temperatures drop to near freezing Tuesday morning as a weak disturbance pushes through. This will be enough to trigger a rain/snow mix before sunrise and into the morning commute. Highs make it to near 50 for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. We stay dry for Wednesday before warmer rain chances Thursday.

FINALLY WARMING UP: Temperatures rise into the low-50s Wednesday before a big jump into the 60s both Thursday and Friday. Models are trending significantly higher for the weekend, but right now it’s a good bet that we see 70s for both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows around 50. We’ll keep some clouds around and breezy conditions Thursday through Sunday, but we may finally try to break our pattern that’s kept us below average for the past several weeks.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long