× 283 westbound express lane in Dauphin County will be closed overnight

HARRISBURG — The westbound express lane carrying traffic through the Route 283 reconstruction project in southeastern Dauphin County will be closed tonight from midnight through 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The lane will be closed so that construction crews can make adjustments to the work zone signs along the express lane, PennDOT says. The effects on traffic should be minimal, PennDOT says, because Route 283 is lightly traveled during the overnight hours.

The local traffic lane will remain open and available for westbound traffic through the work zone, PennDOT says.