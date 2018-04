× Body found in Schuylkill River in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Police recovered a body from the Schuylkill River on Sunday.

According to the Reading Eagle, police were tipped off that a body was found in the river around 12:15 p.m. in Union Township.

The person was declared dead around 3:20 p.m. but was not identified at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday evening, according to the Reading Eagle.