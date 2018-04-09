× Burning Man founder Larry Harvey hospitalized after suffering stroke

Larry Harvey, the founder of Burning Man, is currently hospitalized after suffering a massive strong on April 4, according to a statement issued by The Burning Man Journal.

Harvey remains in critical condition, the statement adds. His prognosis is unknown at this time.

Burning Man, which began on a San Francisco beach in 1986, is now an annual event held in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. The event runs from the last Sunday in August to the first Monday in September (Labor Day). According to the Burning Man website, the event celebrates community, art, self-expression and self-reliance.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on news of Harvey’s stroke.

Read the full statement below:

This is a difficult announcement to make. Our founder and friend Larry Harvey is currently hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday, April 4. Larry remains in critical condition. While his prognosis is unknown at this time, Larry is receiving excellent round-the-clock medical care and constant companionship from his family and very close friends.

We know this news may be startling and saddening for many of you, as it has been for us. Please send your positive thoughts and intentions to Larry and his family. If you feel moved to share well wishes, notes of gratitude, or your best and craziest Larry Harvey stories, feel free to do so respectfully in the comments below. For those who would to like to send messages directly to Larry and his family or share reflections more privately, please email TheHat@burningman.org.

While this is a challenging time, we are encouraged by our community’s ability to come together when it matters most. Some have asked how this may affect our organization and our operations going forward. Rest assured, Burning Man and Black Rock City 2018 will go on. If there’s one thing we know for sure, Larry wants us to burn the Man.

We look forward to sharing more information when it becomes available. In the meantime, we ask for patience and support as we navigate the effects this has on all of us.

Thank you for sharing your love with each other, and your love of Burning Man with the world.