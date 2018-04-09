× CD East Middle School placed on administrative lockdown due to threat on social media, police say

HARRISBURG — Central Dauphin East Middle School has been placed on administrative lockdown due to a threat received on social media, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Police are investigating, and the school has been turned over to their direction to conduct a thorough search.

Students will not be permitted to leave the building during this search, police say. Parents should not come to the school to pick up their students. The school will not be permitted to release them.

Everyone is safe in their classrooms, and classes are continuing, police say.